Passing the Baton from One Trailblazer to the Next

The success and growth of Prairie View A&M University have been the direct result of fearless and forward-thinking leadership. From the pioneering efforts of its earliest principals to the vision of its modern presidents, each leader left an indelible mark on the University’s legacy.

In 1862, the Morrill Land-Grant College Act set aside land for colleges to educate students in agriculture and mechanical arts. This Act founded the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas (now Texas A&M University) in 1876. However, under the new U.S. Constitution, the institution had to be inclusive to African Americans. In forming its allegiance to the United States, Texas amended its constitution to abolish slavery and permit some “civil rights to freedmen,” but schools remained segregated.

Texas petitioned the federal government to open a separate school for Black students and selected a three-person commission to find the location. They purchased the Alta Vista Plantation for $15,000 and cemented Alta Vista Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas for Colored Youth as Texas’ second oldest public higher education institution.

Only a few years distant from slavery, it was believed that African Americans did not possess the intellect or skill to lead a school on their own. The Board of Directors of the A&M College at Bryan managed the campus operations and administration. For 70 years, the institutions shared a president, and a principal was appointed at Prairie View to oversee daily activities.

L.W. Minor was PVAMU's first principal. Hired by Texas A&M President Thomas Gathright, the educator from Mississippi led the first year on a conservative budget of $5,000.

Classes commenced on March 11, 1878, with eight young men. Minor’s staff included a grounds caretaker and cook, and amongst the early instructors were brothers E.H. and Lauren Cecil (L.C.) Anderson.

Still, under his leadership, the students had a successful school year until the onset of the cotton-picking season, which brought conflict, and many returned home to support their families.

For the next 15 years, Principals E.H. Anderson and L.C. Anderson, respectively, led curriculum development, grew enrollment, and maneuvered through the political tides that often swayed the institution. Eventually, the school adopted the “normal” program and changed its name to Prairie View State Normal School in 1879 and later to the Agriculture & Mechanical Department to Prairie View Normal School in 1887. Though funding remained inconsistent and insufficient, and the school faced daily threats, the faculty and leadership stayed the course, dedicating themselves to preparing students and aiding the next generation of thought leaders and changemakers.

In the following decades, PVAMU continued to develop and thrive under principals who faced segregation, financial constraints and societal glass ceilings.

Edward L. Blackshear, Isaiah M. Terrell, J.G. Osborne and William R. Banks each played pivotal roles in shaping the University's identity, advancing infrastructural and programming expansion, cultivating campus life and extracurricular activities and fostering a culture of social responsibility.

They brought a sense of determination, diverse skills and a vast array of knowledge as practicing physicians, politicians and former military. Many were fellow HBCU graduates, connected by a shared vision of what PVAMU could be and a commitment to elevating students and faculty. Their efforts improved learning and engagement and elevated the campus as a hub for education and community progress in Texas.

Before Banks' retirement in 1947, the 49th Legislature authorized calling Prairie View a "University."