Creative Calling
Celebrating 'African Americans and the Arts'
"Black history is a vital thread woven into the fabric of the human story."
Black history is a vital thread woven into the fabric of the human story. It is a repository of diverse cultures, traditions and languages that have evolved and survived, deserving recognition, celebration and understanding. Historian Carter G. Woodson recognized the importance of acknowledging the rich, collective past to move towards a more inclusive, equitable and enlightened present and future.
Following the founding of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (formerly the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History) in 1915, with noted minister Jesse E. Mooreland, Woodson led the group in sponsoring a national Negro History Week in 1926. He strategically chose the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.
The week’s popularity prompted city mayors to issue official annual proclamations. As the civil rights movement and conversations around Black identity, Negro History Week expanded to a month. In 1976, President Gerald Ford (and every president since) formally decreed February as Black History Month.
Woodson understood the range of the Black experience and the need to focus the public’s attention. The ASALH designated themes to reflect and chronicle the racial ideology of African Americans. This year’s theme, African Americans and the Arts, “examines the varied history and life of [Black] arts and artisans” across disciplines—visual and performing arts, literature, poetry, fashion folklore, language, film, music, architecture, sculpting, crafts, culinary and fashion.
“Art is everything, and everything is art,” said Dr. Clarence Talley, a Prairie View A&M University Professor of Art and acclaimed visual artist.
Dr. Clarence Talley
In his nearly 50 years at the University instructing, mentoring, and inspiring students, Dr. Talley has trained rising generations of Black visual artists to bravely and creatively share their stories and the nuances of their perspectives with global audiences.
A Harmony of Heritage and Artistic Mastery
Talley is the epitome of a Renaissance man. He uses pencil, paper, paint, plaster and clay to illustrate his cultural, historical and social values, comprising various genres, from realism to abstraction. In his mixed-media pieces like Sophia: I Loves Harpo, and We Came with Creativity, Dr. Talley manipulates acrylics, beads, seeds and nontraditional materials.
His art has earned national and international recognition, securing his name on some of the most prestigious lists: 250 Years of Afro-American Art, Who’s Who in the South and Southwest, Who’s Who Among African Americans, and Who’s Who in Black Houston. He has also authored several notable publications and received numerous awards, including the Johnson-Phillip All Faiths Chapel Campus Ministry Award, the Roanne H. Victor Merit Award and The Texas A&M University System Teaching Excellence Award.
Hailing from Alexandria, Louisiana, Talley discovered his passion for art in the third grade after he saw a classmate, Donald, drawing a picture. The magic of his creativity piqued Talley’s interest, and years later, he recognized this moment as a revelation.
Talley started with comic books, sketching images of superheroes like Batman, Spiderman and Superman. Throughout school, his peers and teachers admired his talents. Encouraged by his art teacher, he began to compete in local and state competitions. After high school, he earned a scholarship to attend Southern University, where he completed his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. He continued training at Louisiana State University, earning a master’s in fine arts.
Throughout his studies, Talley was repeatedly advised that a career in artistry would lead to poverty. It was a prediction he did not buy into. If art was his calling and God designed Talley to create, God would make a way.
But even as a man of faith, Talley could have never predicted that he would one day have a sculpture of Abner Davis at the center of PVAMU’s campus. He also didn’t know that he would showcase his work in the Corcoran Gallery in Washington D.C., the Black Creativity Exhibit in Chicago, the Biblical Art Center in Dallas, the Harmony Art Gallery in China, or Atlanta’s Apex Museum.
Eventually, his travels as a Fulbright-Hays Scholar to Africa and a Phelps-Stoke Fellow to the Caribbean led to features in photographic essays, exhibitions and exhibit catalogs and journal articles.
His years as an artist have had challenges, but they’ve been rewarding, and he has no regrets. “I am where God ordained me to be, and because that is so, then I am right where I’m supposed to be.”
In addition to working as a successful artist and accomplished educator, he’s the senior pastor at Mount Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Talley completed a master of art in theology at the Houston Graduate School of Theology and a doctorate of biblical studies at the Master’s International School of Divinity. Art has been his first love since the third grade, but strengthening his faith solidified his creative drive.
Dr. Talley's children also remind him of the fullness of God and art. His daughter Crystal Ann, a game developer and user experience designer, is a skilled portrait painter. His son Clarence Jr., a PVAMU alum, is a high school architecture teacher at McArthur High School in Houston.
“It’s remarkable how their career choices have taken them in two different directions, yet in the same direction—creativity. Our parental hope is that our children become and do all that God has designed for them. I’m so glad He has imparted to my children what I want to selfishly claim as mine. My genes. My talent. My tree. My fruits. Those two make me feel closer to the Creator.”
Talley knows that God and his gifts are with him in everything he has touched, and his professional maturation at PVAMU is no exception. “I asked the Lord to put me in an HBCU, and He answered my prayers.”
"Art is more than a subject. It’s a chance for students to understand themselves, their community, other cultures and the world."
Closing the Educational Gap and Misrepresentation
Dr. Talley secured a part-time job as a drawing instructor before joining the PVAMU faculty in 1975. “I came as a hotshot painter fresh out of graduate school. I desired to establish myself as an academician and a hard-working studio artist. I wanted my teaching to embody my personal worldview and to be able to share that worldview in and outside the classroom.”
He had a lot to learn but already knew the type of teacher he didn’t want to be. He’d seen art lessons treated as filler subjects, taught by instructors who had little interest in awakening their student’s creative genius. Dr. Talley wanted to provide students with an understanding and appreciation of history and the overall discipline.
He asserts that art is more than a subject. It’s a chance for students to understand themselves, their community, other cultures and the world. It’s a space to build confidence nurtured from achieving feats that once seemed unattainable.
Talley welcomes every student as an artist, no matter their skill and capabilities, claiming that if a person can create, they have the potential to be an artist. His holistic approach to teaching helps students identify the connecting fibers between art and all aspects of life and other subjects/interests.
Teaching at the University has allowed him to create and share his techniques, methods and artistic insights with students. He seeks to awaken his students’ divine purpose and charges them with teaching him, creating an exchange of ideas and growing together.
Talley was the Director of Art at PVAMU for 28 years before returning to the classroom full-time. His years as an administrator didn’t overshadow his enthusiasm for educating students. “The flame for what I do shines brightly as the first day I set foot into the classroom. Of course, times have changed, students have changed and teaching methods have revolutionized, yet my joy for teaching and creative production remains.”
Motivated to inspire, transform and bless young artists like himself, Dr. Talley established the $50,000 Dr. Clarence Talley Sr. Endowed Fund for digital media arts students.
Promoting Social Justice, Speaking Truth to Power
“Art, like many other subjects, can challenge students to dream, to ponder and awaken in them an imagination that they never knew possible. Opening this window allows students to be not only citizens in this multicultural society but also global citizens, as well as active participants in an ever-changing technological world,” said Talley.
African American art is not merely a form of expression for the community but communicates thoughts and emotions, uplifting the race and inspiring social action. Fueled by hope and a rhythmic stride toward change, Black trailblazers, innovators and revolutionaries have harnessed their power in art to explore the intersections of race and gender, economic disparities and political equities.
Art provides the community with a unique voice for the oppressed and silenced. In the words of artist, actor, athlete and activist Paul Robeson, "Black artists are the gatekeepers of truth."
Dr. Talley doesn’t shy away from his responsibility as a change agent. Having attended segregated schools as a child and drawing from his HBCU education at Southern, pieces like Homage to Trayvon #1 and #2, The Youngest Ever and UskillinUs express the dichotomies of justice, civil demonstrations, ancestry, anger, resilience and pride, capturing the spirit of a race of men, women and children.
His instruction highlights the work of Black artists, historians and preachers who influenced his craft. He equips students with the skills to address cultural issues through art, leveraging their and others’ works to encourage open dialogue.
“We are a creative people. Our cultural foundation is that of the arts. The history of African descendants is part of the fabric of human history. Hence, the arts can open the window of the world to young minds trying to find their way,” he said.
From Struggle to Triumph: Black History’s Legacy of Creativity
Western society has often failed to credit, acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Black artists, stealing and misappropriating the culture. African American art has remained the proverbial rose from the concrete of slavery and discrimination, blossoming into a rolling hill of flowers abound in delicacy, beautiful petals and prickly thrones.
African art speaks to shared history and memory, echoing calls for liberty, hymns of empowerment and declarations of freedom, compounding into gospel and soul music, the Harlem Renaissance, the New Negro and Black Arts Movement, hip-hop Afrofuturism and more.
Schools, college campuses, local communities and organizations in the U.S., Canada and U.K. celebrate Black History Month to pay homage to African, Caribbean and Black American artists who have transformed, influenced and pioneered new trends, techniques, genres and styles.
Dr. Talley is honored that he’s in the position to do something he loves to elevate and share the layered complexities of Black history. Having recently showcased his work in India and China, he looks forward to his next exhibit on campus.
Talley plans to continue touring in solo and group exhibitions, sharing his world and advancing the African American narrative to an international platform. “When what I do is no longer rewarding, then it’s time to move on. I don’t, however, see that happening,” he said. Though he intends to give at least 50 years to the University, Talley’s leaving his fate in God’s hands, with faith that he will end up where he should be.
This story is a part of Excellence Lives Here, led by the Office for Marketing and Communications at Prairie View A&M University.