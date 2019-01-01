Have you ever wondered who shapes the future of juvenile justice? Dr. Sally-Ann Ashton, a visionary research scientist at the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) at Prairie View A&M University, is making significant strides in understanding the complex intersections of juvenile delinquency, crime, policing and community.

From probing studies on the intersections of race, culture and law enforcement to forging transformative community partnerships, Dr. Ashton’s work plays a vital role in the Center's mission to reduce juvenile delinquency and crime in Texas—and beyond—through education, research and service.

“Officers are in a unique position to intervene early or to refer young people who are victims of family violence or exhibiting early offending behaviors to trauma-informed interventions,” said Dr. Ashton. “By working with law enforcement partners, we can inform and support agencies to implement community-focused policing.”

Community engagement shapes Dr. Ashton’s approach to countering juvenile delinquency and crime.