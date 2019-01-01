Harvesting Healthy Communities
Senior agribusiness major Paris Williams cooks up sustainability and entrepreneurial flair in her delectable business pursuit
It’s safe to say that Paris Williams’ house smells really good. Warm, welcoming and inviting - it reflects her love of bringing people together over food.
Jerk chicken "rasta pasta," beef enchiladas, and smothered chicken and rice are among the delicious dishes she's been crafting while refining recipes for her business, The Gold Plated Co.
This changemaker hopes to revolutionize the way people approach food and foster a deeper appreciation for locally sourced ingredients.
Active participation in understanding the origins of our food, nurturing the connections it cultivates between individuals, and recognizing its profound impact on both our bodies and the environment are crucial steps toward transforming practices that may pose harm to human health and the planet.
Williams, a senior agribusiness major at Prairie View A&M University, believes education and teaching can support sustainable farming and business practices that boost local farmers and foster a truly self-sustainable model.
“As a college student, I do not have all the resources, but I try to go out of my way to shop local at smaller grocery stores like Arlan's Market, H-E-B and farmers’ markets, where high-quality produce and meats with decent prices are easier to acquire. I know how hard it is to find good, nutritious food,” she said.
Williams also created Sustainable Table using her platforms as Senator of PVAMU’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources in the Student Government Association and President of the Student Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “The goal of Sustainable Table is to show students the fundamentals of cooking with fresh and locally sourced foods because most don't know how.”
“I hope to empower individuals of all ages to embrace a lifestyle centered around wholesome, nutritious foods,” Williams continued. “Ultimately, I want to foster healthier communities and a more sustainable planet. Industrial agriculture contributes so much in positive or negative ways to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.”
Williams is laying the groundwork for her business's future evolution, envisioning the establishment of a vibrant fresh-food hub and communal space. This hub will serve as a central location offering locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients to the community.
“It will be more than just a market,” Williams said. “It will be a place where people can learn about where their food comes from, connect with local farmers and participate in workshops and events focused on healthy eating and sustainable living. Understanding and participating in sustainable food practices empowers them to make informed choices that benefit both themselves and the environment.”
Williams’ vision is to create a space where “the connection between food and community is celebrated and nourished.”
"My vision is to not only deliver exceptional dining experiences but also to promote self-sustainability and educate others on its benefits.”
Williams' passion for farming and cooking was ignited during her sophomore year at PVAMU when she started The Gold Plated Co., initially called Ps PV Plates catering. This involved her wearing many hats: serving as a private chef, selling platesaand developing new recipes to keep things creative.
She recently rebranded as she continues learning and cultivating her passion for agriculture and sustainable farming practices.
Williams reflects on her unexpected yet enriching journey to entrepreneurship.
Initially studying psychology, she received a scholarship for agriculture. Encouraged by a catering opportunity and friends who appreciated her culinary skills, she began a deeply personal integration of her practical knowledge in agribusiness and her love for cooking and connecting with people through food.
Agribusiness isn’t a major you hear of often. For Williams, it’s the perfect mesh between business management and the technical skills you need for agriculture.
“The connection between food and community is an empowering one, where people realize there is a whole world behind the food they eat,” she said.
Ultimately, this is the heart and vision behind her business model.
Small changes within her community, such as the establishment of a sustainable food business like hers, have the potential to create significant shifts in local agriculture and, consequently, contribute to broader global changes as well.
It starts with one person. Or, one plate.
“My hands-on experience when I was starting out not only fueled my love for creating delicious, wholesome meals but also opened my eyes to the powerful impact food can have on people's lives.”
Sustainable farming practices are crucial for minimizing environmental impact and ensuring the long-term health of the planet, according to experts.
Although Williams’ focus is developing the farm-to-table dining experience and educational programs, her background in agribusiness lends itself to the implementation of many methods that put into practice the thoughtful use of resources, space and waste.
Some of the practices she hopes to implement in the long term include organic farming methods, crop rotation, water conservation techniques and reducing food waste.
“By prioritizing soil health, biodiversity and resource efficiency, we can mitigate climate change, preserve natural habitats and safeguard future food security,” she said.
Williams is an advocate not just for sustainable practices around farming and food but also for recognizing the work of farmers, addressing injustices in food security and stereotypes around health and wellness related to food, and encouraging mindfulness in consumption.
She says changing what we eat can have a significant impact on the planet, but changing how we think about food can have an equally powerful effect.
“I envision creating this fresh food hub will benefit the community in several ways,” said Williams. “Firstly, it provides access to nutritious and high-quality food, promotes healthier eating habits and improves overall well-being. Additionally, by supporting local farmers and businesses, it fosters economic growth and strengthens community bonds.”
This is the potential of farm-to-table dining, she said. It is far more than just a trendy restaurant with upscale, delicious dishes—she firmly believes in the superiority of farm-fresh ingredients and the transformative power of high-quality, locally sourced foods.
As a student, Williams is actively refining vital business skills at PVAMU. She also applauds the University's role in providing a safe and supportive environment that aids her in overcoming challenges in her entrepreneurial journey.
“Starting The Gold Plated Co. came with its share of challenges, including time management, scheduling conflicts and learning to navigate difficult customers while balancing academic and personal responsibilities,” Williams said. “However, the unwavering support and guidance from faculty members at PV were instrumental in overcoming these obstacles. They gave valuable advice, opened doors to networking opportunities and deepened my knowledge of agriculture and its intersection with culinary arts and business.”
Through their mentorship, she gained a broader perspective on juggling life duties effectively and using her experiences to benefit others.
Eager to share her passions and pay it forward, she offered advice for other inspiring changemakers, noting that “seeking mentorship and guidance from those who have walked the path before you” means everything.
“Embrace your passions fearlessly,” she said. “Even when faced with uncertainty, trust in your abilities and the transformative power of perseverance. Never underestimate the value of building a supportive network. Embrace innovation and collaboration as every small step towards positive change contributes to a larger movement.”
Above all, remember the importance of self-sustainability and its profound impact on individuals and communities, she said.
“By sharing knowledge and advocating for sustainable practices, we can collectively create a brighter, more resilient future for all,” Williams said. “By cultivating a deeper connection to the food we eat, we can not only nourish our minds and bodies but also our communities and the planet. Together, we can sow the seeds of change and harvest a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.”
