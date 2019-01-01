Harvesting Healthy Communities

It’s safe to say that Paris Williams’ house smells really good. Warm, welcoming and inviting - it reflects her love of bringing people together over food.

Jerk chicken "rasta pasta," beef enchiladas, and smothered chicken and rice are among the delicious dishes she's been crafting while refining recipes for her business, The Gold Plated Co.

This changemaker hopes to revolutionize the way people approach food and foster a deeper appreciation for locally sourced ingredients.

Active participation in understanding the origins of our food, nurturing the connections it cultivates between individuals, and recognizing its profound impact on both our bodies and the environment are crucial steps toward transforming practices that may pose harm to human health and the planet.

Williams, a senior agribusiness major at Prairie View A&M University, believes education and teaching can support sustainable farming and business practices that boost local farmers and foster a truly self-sustainable model.

“As a college student, I do not have all the resources, but I try to go out of my way to shop local at smaller grocery stores like Arlan's Market, H-E-B and farmers’ markets, where high-quality produce and meats with decent prices are easier to acquire. I know how hard it is to find good, nutritious food,” she said.

Williams also created Sustainable Table using her platforms as Senator of PVAMU’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources in the Student Government Association and President of the Student Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “The goal of Sustainable Table is to show students the fundamentals of cooking with fresh and locally sourced foods because most don't know how.”

“I hope to empower individuals of all ages to embrace a lifestyle centered around wholesome, nutritious foods,” Williams continued. “Ultimately, I want to foster healthier communities and a more sustainable planet. Industrial agriculture contributes so much in positive or negative ways to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.”

Williams is laying the groundwork for her business's future evolution, envisioning the establishment of a vibrant fresh-food hub and communal space. This hub will serve as a central location offering locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients to the community.

“It will be more than just a market,” Williams said. “It will be a place where people can learn about where their food comes from, connect with local farmers and participate in workshops and events focused on healthy eating and sustainable living. Understanding and participating in sustainable food practices empowers them to make informed choices that benefit both themselves and the environment.”

Williams’ vision is to create a space where “the connection between food and community is celebrated and nourished.”