Historically Black Colleges and Universities have long been the resilient keepers of history and culture, shaping generations of Black scholars since the founding of the Institute for Colored Youth in Cheyney, Pennsylvania, in 1837. These institutions have been beacons of hope and opportunity, providing a space where Black students could pursue higher education when few other avenues existed. Today, HBCUs continue to nurture young minds, prepare future leaders, and offer a sense of community and belonging—values passed down from generation to generation.

At Prairie View A&M University, the legacy of familial ties to this historic institution runs deep. One such family, the Lanes, has found a home on our campus for five generations, embodying the essence of building and maintaining a legacy. The Lanes are more than students and faculty—they are stewards of the University’s enduring mission to uplift and empower.

“As minorities, not only as Black people, we need space. Every day, we're forced to integrate into a community that isn't built for us. Prairie View provides us with a smaller setting to network so that we can do the same in a bigger setting,” said senior architecture and construction student Jayla Lane, the latest in a long line of Lanes to attend PVAMU. “You don't always get a family in college, but HBCUs are a family, and PV has been a community since the test of time.”

For Jayla’s father, Dr. Cleveland O. Lane Jr. '94 '96, a two-time alum and associate professor practice of biology, the family’s legacy at Prairie View A&M is a point of pride.