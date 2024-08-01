Core Values

Access and Quality

Prairie View A&M University will provide high-quality educational opportunities to academically talented individuals from unserved and underserved populations, particularly those in economically and socially bypassed communities, as well as under-prepared students. The university aims to offer educational programs that will prepare all graduates to successfully compete in graduate and professional schools, as well as in the labor force. Furthermore, the university is dedicated to promoting the employment and advancement of faculty and staff, irrespective of age, ethnicity, gender, national origin, or socioeconomic background.

Leadership

Prairie View A&M University will create and execute programs and services that inspire and guide students, faculty, and staff in advancing their professional knowledge and skills, developing self-confidence, self-discipline, and other qualities essential to becoming successful leaders in their professions and communities. Additionally, the University will provide on-campus and distance education programs to improve the opportunities for individuals in its service areas.

Relevance

Prairie View A&M University will respond to the need for highly literate, technologically competent graduates educated to excel in the 21st century work force; further, the University will extend the products of its research and service to address concerns and solve problems such as violence, abuse and misuse; drug and alcohol abuse; mental, physical, and psychological neglect; environmental injustice; and other forms of social dissonance that compromise the quality of life for the citizenry.

Innovation

Prairie View A&M University will be dedicated to the pursuit and discovery of new knowledge, ideas, and artistic creation that have a transformative impact on our communities, state, nation, and the world

Social Responsibility

Prairie View A&M University will encourage its faculty, staff, and students to actively participate in constructive social change through volunteerism, leadership, and civic action. Additionally, the university will utilize available channels to influence public policy on the local, state, national, and international levels.