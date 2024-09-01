Advancements in PVAMU’s International Goat Research Center can improve livelihoods in Texas and the Gulf Coast region, as well as the quality of life in developing countries abroad. The mission of the IGRC is simple: advancing the science of dairy and meat goat production and health and product development and using this information to make things better for us.

How is this possible, you ask? The IGRC, originally named the International Dairy Goat Research Center, was established in 1982 to help fulfill the land-grant mission of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at PVAMU. Its primary areas of research are reproduction, genetics, nutrition and health, which has attracted visiting scientists from around the world. Furthermore, the Center has been involved in numerous international programs to help other countries meet their meat, milk and fiber needs.

“Strengthening research and teaching collaborations with animal/veterinary science and engineering sciences will create an interactive environment where the next generation of animal and veterinary scientists will be trained using research to teach the scientific method, critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills,” the IGRC website says.

The mission of the International Goat Research Center is to improve the livelihoods of the people in Texas, the Gulf Coast region and developing countries abroad.