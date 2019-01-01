Shaping the Future of Tech
Story by Whitney Stovall | Layout by LeWebster Lacy '10
Bring Your Tech Bestie
“Your old work bestie could open the door to your next opportunity. By leaning on each other, sharing knowledge, and offering support, we can dismantle barriers and create a tech industry that feels more inclusive, empowering, and accessible.”
TechBesties Founder Honors Black History Month through Community, Connectivity, and Innovation
Resilience has long driven technological advancements and innovations that shape society throughout American history. While inventors like Garrett Morgan, Alice H. Walker, and Mark Dean had limited access to resources and opportunities, they persevered.
As the founder of TechBesties, an organization with a mission to uplift women and allies in tech through inclusive programs, impactful events, and meaningful mentorship opportunities, Darien Maples '10 says this Black History Month is a powerful reminder of the legacy of Black inventors and tech professionals.
“Black History Month amplifies the message that representation matters in tech, not just for diversity’s sake but because of the unique perspectives and talents we bring to the table. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of those who came before us while also looking ahead,” said Maples.
With a flourishing 12-year career in cybersecurity, Maples has faced her share of challenges. From layoffs to microaggressions and intimidations, each hurdle has only reinforced her commitment to empowering the next generation of tech professionals.
Detours, Discoveries, and Unscripted Success
Maples has garnered industry recognition, earning AfroTech’s Cyber Pop-Up Award for her leadership in cybersecurity in 2024.
But Maples’ journey into tech was anything but conventional. In fact, if you had told Maples she would be a leading professional in technology while she was a student at Prairie View A&M University, she wouldn’t have believed you.
Inspired by her parents’ stories about their time at Langston University, the proud Dallas, Texas native sought her own HBCU experience on "The Hill." In 2010, Maples graduated with a degree in mass communications and initially began to pursue a career in television—following her father’s footsteps into media. However, it wasn’t long before it became apparent that she desired a profession that would allow her to connect with people in a different way.
Taking a leap of faith, Maples secured a role at one of the largest national tech companies, Intel. This pivot led to years of advancement as Maples climbed the leadership ranks at some of the country’s top-performing corporations.
Though each role has left its mark on Maples, it was her most recent position as the Managing Director for Girls in Tech Global that would later inspire the mission for TechBesties. During her years with Girls in Tech Global, she supported over 130,000 members and 35 chapters worldwide, collaborating with established organizations to provide programming, events, and mentorship opportunities.
Unfortunately, Girls in Tech Global closed their doors in 2024, leaving Maples with a profound responsibility to continue the fight and create a more fair sector. While the loss was heartbreaking, it was admittedly the spark she needed to launch her passion project, TechBesties.
The Birth of a Movement
In December 2024, Maples, alongside her co-founders, Victoria Moser and Lela Belayneh, set out to create a supportive community of resources and experienced professionals: “Where Tech Meets Friendship.”
TechBesties offers flexible, specialized programs to complement the ever-evolving industry, including AI Bestie, Coding Bestie, Cyber Bestie, Career Bestie, and Tech Management Bestie. These pathways enable members to focus on specific skills while emphasizing the importance of collaboration. Members foster genuine connections and actively support each other’s personal and professional development.
“Your old work bestie could open the door to your next opportunity. By leaning on each other, sharing knowledge, and offering support, we can dismantle barriers and create a tech industry that feels more empowering and accessible,” said Maples.
On the heels of a recent launch, TechBesties has achieved significant milestones and secured partnerships with top tech companies, including Treehouse, a leading online technology school. Through this collaboration, the organization has developed curated learning tracks to provide members with the necessary tools to build in-demand skills.
“TechBesties is more than just a professional network—it’s a space where genuine friendships fuel success, innovation, and growth for all.”
The communal mission is also apparent in the organization’s leadership. One of the most fulfilling aspects of Maples’s journey has been the support of fellow PVAMU alums, Miyah Mitchell, a 2010 PVAMU graduate and the Director of AI Programs at TechBesties, and Sade Akinkuotu, another 2010 PVAMU graduate, who serves as the Advisory Board Member and Director of Product Management.
Their service is a full-circle moment for Maples that exemplifies the enduring strength of PVAMU’s community. “These remarkable alumnae have inspiring stories and lead at some of the world’s top tech companies, showcasing the fortitude and talent that PVAMU fosters.”
She envisions expanding TechBesties programming and operations in the next five years. In addition to recruiting team members to help cultivate the organization’s vision across industry subsectors, Maples is excited to spotlight other tech leaders' uplifting stories, leveraging the organization’s social media channels, podcast series, and community events to provide visibility to the incredible talents driving innovation.
Empowering Entry-Level Tech Professionals to Take a Seat at the Table
Though each career advancement came with a renewed sense of accomplishment, it made Maples laser-focused on giving back. Maples supports the Cyber Collective, a nonprofit that educates communities on digital literacy and online safety. She also regularly shares her experiences, resources, and advice and actively mentors Black professionals pursuing a tech career. “I understand how challenging it can be to pivot into tech, so I make it a point to offer guidance, share job opportunities, and provide access to the resources I’ve gathered over my career.”
If she could do it over, Maples wished she would’ve taken advantage of more technology courses during her studies at PVAMU. Knowing firsthand that a journey in tech isn’t a one-size-fits-all path, Maples encourages PVAMU students to embrace the learning process.
“Take the time to understand the different career paths and determine what excites you the most. There are countless free online courses, boot camps, and tech-focused events and conferences that can give you a strong foundation.”
Maples further advises students to follow credible tech influencers, read industry news, stay curious, and never underestimate the power of networking. “Tech is all about relationships,” Maples said. “Building relationships can open doors you never imagined.
She also invites current students to join TechBesties University, an initiative that provides mentorship, internships, and learning opportunities.
“I want to ensure that people know what’s out there and feel equipped and supported to pursue those opportunities.”
Answering Black History Month’s Call to Action
Maples acknowledges that her tech career has been anything but linear. However, each milestone has strengthened her resolve to create a supportive, inclusive industry for all people.
For Maples, accepting the call of action this Black History Month means becoming the go-to answer to the questions she gets most, “How do I get into tech?” By positioning TechBesties as a resource for individuals to learn, grow, and succeed in their tech careers, she hopes to make a collective, global impact.
“Black History Month isn’t just a celebration—it’s a call to action to continue creating opportunities, sharing knowledge, and ensuring that the tech industry reflects the rich diversity of our world. This month reminds me of the importance of community, resilience, and leadership. It fuels my commitment to creating spaces like TechBesties.”
No matter the challenges of breaking into the tech industry, Maples is devoted to addressing critical needs and proving that innovation thrives when everyone has a seat at the table.
This story is a part of the Excellence Lives Here series led by the Office for Marketing and Communications at Prairie View A&M University.