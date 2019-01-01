TechBesties Founder Honors Black History Month through Community, Connectivity, and Innovation

Resilience has long driven technological advancements and innovations that shape society throughout American history. While inventors like Garrett Morgan, Alice H. Walker, and Mark Dean had limited access to resources and opportunities, they persevered.

As the founder of TechBesties, an organization with a mission to uplift women and allies in tech through inclusive programs, impactful events, and meaningful mentorship opportunities, Darien Maples '10 says this Black History Month is a powerful reminder of the legacy of Black inventors and tech professionals.

“Black History Month amplifies the message that representation matters in tech, not just for diversity’s sake but because of the unique perspectives and talents we bring to the table. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of those who came before us while also looking ahead,” said Maples.

With a flourishing 12-year career in cybersecurity, Maples has faced her share of challenges. From layoffs to microaggressions and intimidations, each hurdle has only reinforced her commitment to empowering the next generation of tech professionals.