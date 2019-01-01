June is African American Music Appreciation Month
The occasion was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and celebrates the African American musical influences that define an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.
* This list was curated by the Department of Music and Theater at Prairie View A&M University. Join us as we commemorate the contributions of African American musicians throughout history by streaming this playlist.
Prairie View A&M University, whose celebrated music program has been the centerpiece of the arts program since 1912 under the direction of A.D. Ewell, embraces the month as a time to highlight the culture and history that helped form its award-winning Concert Chorale.
Over its 104-year existence and through dozens of ensembles, PVAMU’s musical journey has been shaped by a succession of over six visionary choir directors, each elevating the program’s standards in their unique way.
Their collective influence has paved the path for the current leader.
Suffice it to say, Dr. Demetrius Robinson’s enthusiasm about his future as assistant professor of music, choral director, and music education coordinator is infectious!
The future of music is bright, and it looks like people being true to themselves.
When Dr. Demetrius Robinson, spoke these words during our interview, time slowed as we took in the sheer optimism of the statement. It felt as if every syllable reverberated throughout Prairie View A&M’s famed Hobart Taylor Building Music Recital Hall.
The vaulted ceilings and classic, theater-inspired architecture framing the red-tiered seating (where we sat and talked for over an hour) made his statement even more impactful.
The conversation had already been peppered with profound streams of consciousness as the proud native of Mobile, Alabama, recounted the details of his prolific journey to PVAMU. As with many prodigies, the love and passion for creativity began at home.
Born into a family where the love of music was second nature, it was no surprise he found his calling in the rhythm and harmony of daily life. There was no mistaking the admiration in his eyes as he made it a point to “shoutout” his mother, Wanda Robinson, for instilling in him a love for music and a deep-seated connection to its soul.
“She was my first role model in terms of me being a pianist. She had a piano and an organ at my grandmother's house. That was unheard of as a young kid to have, like, an organ in your house! And just seeing her play during church and also playing at home, it inspired me.”
So, who is Demetrius Robinson?
A versatile music educator, conductor, composer, tubist and lyric baritone, Dr. Robinson is a highly sought-after choral clinician, researcher, consultant, and worship leader.
He has presented workshops on music literacy, student leadership in the music classroom, equity in the music classroom, effectuation in choral programs, motivating music learners, and performance practices for vocal music in the Black church.
As I ticked down the accomplishments that decorate his exceptional resume, he appeared humbled hearing the achievements he worked tirelessly to attain as if for the first time. I paused between accolades, for dramatic effect, but also because I enjoyed seeing his reaction as he was reminded how much he has accomplished; he was earnest, appreciative… prayerful.
He is the founder of Robinson Music Enterprise LLC, which provides music consultations, instruction and music publishing services.
His compositions (he’s produced over 100 and published 15) have been performed during numerous honor choir concerts and conferences.
“I think I'm still writing it. It's still in process. I have pieces that I'm immensely proud of, but to say I've written my life works all my life work, yet I don't think I've gotten to that.”
In addition, he received the Future Music Faculty Fellowship from the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2022, an honor over 300 qualified applicants were vying for. He refers to this as a pivotal moment and his greatest accomplishment to date.
In a moment of genuine transparency, Dr. Robinson shared that despite an innate confidence and a slew of accomplishments, he struggled with doubts and imposter syndrome. And then, one day, a breakthrough led him out of that mindset. He realized he had to not only tell himself that he was good and enough, but he had to believe it wholeheartedly.
There was also a deeper meaning.
“I really see what I do as a ministry. Music is just the means that we go about getting to really the heart of what it is we do. We serve, and ministry is about serving. So, it goes back to what I believe I am when I show up: a servant.”
Joining the esteemed faculty at PVAMU wasn't just a career move for Dr. Robinson; it was a homecoming, a realization of a dream, especially for someone who did not have the opportunity to attend an HBCU. Dr. Robinson says, "This school has so many great things to be proud of. Being here is an honor."
He says as a black male, he felt innately connected to an institution that was built and started and founded to serve blacks. Because of PVAMU’s history, he is invested. He also feels a profound sense of pride to serve an institution with that focus, especially one that does not exclude other races.
He was attracted for another reason.
“To know this is also an institution with things like being an R2- that's important to me as a researcher- but it's also important for future students to know that you're going to a school that embodies what they say: Excellence lives here. For somebody like me, I want to be connected to those institutes that are excellent.
Here, he found a platform to mold the next generation of musicians and leaders. He ardently advocates for a learning environment where students not only absorb knowledge but also develop self-reliance in their musical endeavors. Ultimately, for him, the pinnacle of musical education lies in fostering individuals who are self-sufficient, driven, and capable of navigating their musical journey with confidence and determination.
Currently, there are 40 members in the Prairie View A&M Concert Chorale. That number is expected to grow to nearly 60 for the fall 2024 semester.
When asked if his teaching style at PVAMU allowed for incorporating different genres into his performances and being flexible with the curriculum, he paused for a beat, considering his answer.
Dr. Robinson recognized the importance of being culturally relevant, and culturally responsive in order to have an immersive music experience (especially in the classroom). That means drawing inspiration from the students, tapping into popular beats or messages, even weaving in a bit of societal influence. While he does much of that, he understands that Prairie View’s music program is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music, framed in a Western European Classical style.
He eased into his role, to avoid making the transition too jarring for the students.
“For my first performance as Director of Choral Activities at PV, I selected songs that were accessible to the ensemble and excellent in terms of its musical characteristics. Since I had roughly a month to prepare, I wanted to showcase the students in the best way possible. The concert featured works by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Giovanni Palestrina, William Dawson, John Work, Rosephanye Powell, B.E. Boykin, Kirk Franklin, and many more.”
Dr. Robinson says of his experience at the University, where the choral ensemble continues to make significant contributions to PVAMU’s musical legacy:
“I am honored to be here at Prairie View. Working here is really a dream job for me, and to say that I'm able to serve at this institution with so many passionate people who really want to see our students thrive is a blessing.
Dr. Robinson's vision extends far beyond the notes on a staff. He sees music as a vessel for change, a force that could unite hearts and minds across divides. Through his compositions and teachings, he hopes to honor the rich heritage of African American music while embracing the diversity of sound.
"Music can change the world because it can change people."
Dr. Robinson
As we pay homage to the many different voices of the culture who contribute to the artistry, creativity, music, and heritage that is African American Music Appreciation, it is only right we conclude this inspiring discussion with Dr. Robinson’s thoughts on why music matters.
“I like to think of it this way:
For something to be so present in our everyday life, right? In movies, media, and really every facet of what we do, it is just as important that we take the time to learn about it.
For something to (have been) so important to enslaved Africans in their mode of communication, in their mode of communicating different signals to escape slavery, for something to be so important as to unify a group of blacks and whites during the civil rights movement, I think that in of itself it is important to learn about it.
So, music matters because music is who we are as a people, especially as African Americans and blacks. It's the essence of what brings us together.”
This story is a part of Excellence Lives Here series, led by the Office for Marketing and Communications at Prairie View A&M University.