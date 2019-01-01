June is African American Music Appreciation Month

The occasion was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and celebrates the African American musical influences that define an essential part of our nation’s treasured cultural heritage.

* This list was curated by the Department of Music and Theater at Prairie View A&M University. Join us as we commemorate the contributions of African American musicians throughout history by streaming this playlist.

Prairie View A&M University, whose celebrated music program has been the centerpiece of the arts program since 1912 under the direction of A.D. Ewell, embraces the month as a time to highlight the culture and history that helped form its award-winning Concert Chorale.

Over its 104-year existence and through dozens of ensembles, PVAMU’s musical journey has been shaped by a succession of over six visionary choir directors, each elevating the program’s standards in their unique way.



Their collective influence has paved the path for the current leader.



Suffice it to say, Dr. Demetrius Robinson’s enthusiasm about his future as assistant professor of music, choral director, and music education coordinator is infectious!