Early Breakthroughs: From a Dorm Room to NASA

Not many people have the privilege of discovering their passion as early as Prather. Even before he enrolled at PVAMU, Prather became captivated by flight simulation after reading an article about an Englishman who’d built a Boeing 767 cockpit in his house. When given the choice between a golf and flight simulator in his teen years, he chose the latter, igniting a lifelong fascination with simulated flying. Prather enjoyed exploring the skies with just a few clicks. He also spent countless hours building computers and dismantling TVs, keyboards, and other circuit-laden devices to understand their inner workings.

In 1998, Prather began building a full-scale Boeing 777 flight simulator in his bedroom. Unfortunately, technology hadn’t advanced enough to bring his vision to life, so the following year, he published an article on a keyboard hacking technique that would become one of the first widely used methods for connecting real aircraft parts to flight simulators.

When Prather joined the Panther family in 2000, he brought as much of the simulator as he could fit in his dorm room. Still lacking the necessary technological solutions, he began the process of reverse engineering and developing code. The software was eventually productized, gaining Prather a client base that spanned multiple countries.