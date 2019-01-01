The PV Grad Club

The First in Her Family

Marion Gibson wears the title of a first-generation college graduate with honors. She grew up in Houston, her childhood marked by poverty. That experience motivated her to go to college and break the generational curse.

“I was determined to put some respect on my family’s legacy,” she said. In adversity and triumph, Marion knew she was destined for a better life that would bring her childhood vision to fruition.

Marion’s journey at PVAMU started over 18 years ago, but her studies were cut short after discovering she was pregnant with her first daughter. It became challenging to maintain her studies, so she was placed on academic probation and eventually dropped out.

A few years after the birth of her daughter, Marion’s mother, Yelisa Taylor, sadly passed away. “I’m the baby girl of my family, and to lose a mother at 25, you don’t know where to turn to.” At her bedside, she promised her mother that she would return to school. Others close to Marion would also pass in the following years, including her grandmother, Mrs. Katherine Jordan.

After losing her mother and grandmother, Marion has always tried to be a mother to the motherless. So when her niece’s lives were cut short (Miracle Beavers and Bri’Jean Swain, who were only 19 and 17), Marion was devastated.

Taking each loss in stride, the weight of her grief was almost unbearable at times. However, Marion kept striving.

She enrolled in the associate’s program at Houston Community College. Throughout her studies, Marion not only had to balance her duties as a mother but was also rehabbing from surgery.

To date, she’s had five spinal and three knee surgeries that left her learning how to walk again. With 17 full pins and four half pins in her tibia, Marion earned her associate’s degree in arts in 2020 and transferred to PVAMU to finish what she started.

In her final year, Marion secured an internship with Enterprise Holdings at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in the company’s manager trainee program. Marion hopes the internship will lead to a full-time position where she can prove she will be a great asset to the company.

While it would be easy to boast that she achieved her goals on her own, she sees it as a communal, even ancestral effort—a manifestation of the prayers, hopes and tears cried by the women who raised her. She acknowledges her hard work, but she believes the wisdom and knowledge that they passed on have been the key.

Besides earning a bachelor’s degree in business management, Marion is proud to be in a position that will further her family’s lineage of phenomenal women.

“I can only humbly say, look what God has done for me. Because I believed, I achieved.”

Marion Gibson, Spring Class of 2024