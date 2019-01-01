The PV Grad Club
PVAMU’s Spring 2024 graduating class is leaving “The Hill” with one common triumph: a degree in hand.
The 1985 classic "The Breakfast Club" defied expectations, showcasing a tale of unexpected connections. It follows a disparate group of students who, despite attending the same school, remain strangers until circumstances bring them together. Through an interesting day spent in each other's company, they discover common ground, forging bonds that transcend their differences.
This narrative resonates strongly with graduates of Prairie View A&M University, all of whom have experienced their collective journeys on the "The Hill." Initially strangers, they soon realize the wealth of talent and potential within their midst, embodying excellence as individuals and as a community.
The spring Class of 2024, comprised of 918 trailblazers, is a testament to this spirit of innovation and leadership.
Among them are countless success stories, each representing the transformative power of education and determination.
The following are just a few examples of #PVGrads with extraordinary journeys.
The First in Her Family
Marion Gibson wears the title of a first-generation college graduate with honors. She grew up in Houston, her childhood marked by poverty. That experience motivated her to go to college and break the generational curse.
“I was determined to put some respect on my family’s legacy,” she said. In adversity and triumph, Marion knew she was destined for a better life that would bring her childhood vision to fruition.
Marion’s journey at PVAMU started over 18 years ago, but her studies were cut short after discovering she was pregnant with her first daughter. It became challenging to maintain her studies, so she was placed on academic probation and eventually dropped out.
A few years after the birth of her daughter, Marion’s mother, Yelisa Taylor, sadly passed away. “I’m the baby girl of my family, and to lose a mother at 25, you don’t know where to turn to.” At her bedside, she promised her mother that she would return to school. Others close to Marion would also pass in the following years, including her grandmother, Mrs. Katherine Jordan.
After losing her mother and grandmother, Marion has always tried to be a mother to the motherless. So when her niece’s lives were cut short (Miracle Beavers and Bri’Jean Swain, who were only 19 and 17), Marion was devastated.
Taking each loss in stride, the weight of her grief was almost unbearable at times. However, Marion kept striving.
She enrolled in the associate’s program at Houston Community College. Throughout her studies, Marion not only had to balance her duties as a mother but was also rehabbing from surgery.
To date, she’s had five spinal and three knee surgeries that left her learning how to walk again. With 17 full pins and four half pins in her tibia, Marion earned her associate’s degree in arts in 2020 and transferred to PVAMU to finish what she started.
In her final year, Marion secured an internship with Enterprise Holdings at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in the company’s manager trainee program. Marion hopes the internship will lead to a full-time position where she can prove she will be a great asset to the company.
While it would be easy to boast that she achieved her goals on her own, she sees it as a communal, even ancestral effort—a manifestation of the prayers, hopes and tears cried by the women who raised her. She acknowledges her hard work, but she believes the wisdom and knowledge that they passed on have been the key.
Besides earning a bachelor’s degree in business management, Marion is proud to be in a position that will further her family’s lineage of phenomenal women.
“I can only humbly say, look what God has done for me. Because I believed, I achieved.”
Marion Gibson, Spring Class of 2024
The First to Wear Two Crowns
Out of the bustling Houston sprawl, a young man named Hunter James Carl Waldon embarked on a journey that would shape his future and leave an indelible mark on PVAMU. As he walked these hallowed grounds, little did he know that his path would lead him to become a beacon of leadership and inspiration for his peers.
Hunter, a legacy of PVAMU with a family history deeply rooted in its heritage (his grandparents and his great aunt graduated from PVAMU), arrived on campus with dreams of baseball glory. However, fate had other plans for him. Despite his prowess on the baseball field, Hunter found himself at a crossroads, torn between his athletic aspirations and a newfound calling to serve his university in a different capacity.
Through the guidance of his predecessors and mentors, Hunter discovered his true potential.
Encouraged to participate in the prestigious Mister HBCU competition, the 2023-2024 Mister PVAMU hesitated at first, unsure of his ability to rise to the occasion. However, with unwavering support from his advisors and peers, he embraced the challenge with determination and resilience.
The journey to the Mister HBCU competition was not just a quest for personal accolades but a transformative experience that allowed Hunter to connect with fellow Kings from HBCUs nationwide. Through roundtable discussions, community outreach, and seminars, Hunter found a sense of belonging and purpose that transcended the bounds of competition.
Throughout his time at PVAMU, Hunter's public speaking skills and his ability to convey complex ideas with clarity and passion were evident to all who knew him. Whether addressing his peers, participating in community outreach, or engaging in academic discussions, Hunter consistently demonstrated his gift for communication and his unwavering commitment to social justice.
His ability to articulate the importance of remaining aware and engaged in today's society left a lasting impact on those around him, showcasing his remarkable leadership qualities and dedication to effecting positive change.
Now armed with a degree in accounting from the College of Business, Hunter reflects on his journey with gratitude and humility. Looking ahead to the future, Hunter is eager to embark on a career with Deloitte & Touche, where he hopes to promote financial literacy and empower others to achieve their goals.
His journey may have had its challenges, but through it all, Hunter has emerged as a shining example of resilience, determination, and the true spirit of PVAMU.
Hunter offers sage advice to current students: “Believe in yourself, have a plan, and always keep sight of your goals.
“With faith, determination, and a supportive community by your side, anything is possible.”
Hunter Waldon, Spring Class of 2024
The Top of Her Class
She remembers the exact moment her mindset shifted, and it changed everything for her. It was a missed opportunity for a job interview that prompted a realization that she held the power to change her future in her own hands.
That was the catalyst for finance grad Constance Williams.
Constance thinks back on that moment and knows that nothing can stop her when SHE decides nothing can stop her.
It’s up to her.
“I lost my job due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic, I was looking to transition to a different analytical role with my then-employer. Still, despite my years of experience and the hiring manager’s willingness to waive the degree requirement, I wasn’t considered or granted an interview for the position because I didn’t have a bachelor’s degree,” Constance remembers. “I decided at that moment that never again would that be the reason I missed out on an opportunity. I saw all the setbacks and obstacles as an opportunity to finish my degree without interruption.”
Constance returned to school in 2021, and she jumped right into her coursework. But many obstacles that kept coming up did not deter her.
A native resident of Dallas, Constance committed to driving three hours both ways to attend one class at PVAMU after she had run out of online class options. She quickly emerged as the top finance student, earning a spot on the Honor Roll every semester.
Her accomplishments include her participation in the Investment Club, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. These extracurricular and cultural options made PVAMU a top choice for Constance.
“I knew I wanted to attend an HBCU,” Constance said. “I researched the ranking of Texas HBCUs for finance degrees, and PVAMU was at the top.”
Constance’s go-getter spirit has served her well in other areas of her educational journey, including securing a spot as a OneFinance intern with LyondellBasell.
Post-graduation, the sky is the limit for Constance. She is considering a master’s degree but says that whatever she decides, PVAMU will allow her to challenge herself and grow in new ways.
“PVAMU has helped me to expand my network,” Constance said. “I feel that I have been well prepared at PVAMU to succeed in graduate school and a career.”
Constance added that part of the reason she was able to jump into new experiences that pushed the limits of what she thought she was capable of was due to a strong foundation of preparation from PVAMU.
“I love the efforts of the faculty and staff to prepare students for the ‘real world,’” Constance noted. “From coaching through the interview process to helping us prepare resumes, they are equipping students not just academically.”
Constance’s advice for other students following in her footsteps echoes her own mantra that she applies daily - never giving up.
“Do whatever it takes. Don’t let anything – not even yourself – stand in your way.”
Constance Williams, Spring Class of 2024
A Changemaker and a Pioneer
Surprisingly, Imani Titus’ original plans didn’t include attending PVAMU. However, everything changed when she took a campus tour in the summer of 2019. She felt an undeniable call from her ancestors; PVAMU was where she was supposed to be. Though she didn’t initially admit it, Imani knew from the beginning that she was home.
Imani attributes much of Panther Pride to the University’s commitment to preserving and ensuring the student body is well-versed in its history. From day one in Panther Camp, students are introduced to the breadth of the Institution’s rich culture and legacy. As students learn about the history of PVAMU, they understand the sacrifices made and the people who built and nurtured the University. Students are inspired to continue the fight and do their part to impact the community positively.
For Imani, that means opening a school in a predominantly Black community in Houston to counter the childhood education deficit. She plans to complete a doctorate program to gain the necessary knowledge to ensure students of all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to quality early childhood centers. Imani asserts that without these programs, many Black youth are at risk.
“Even if it’s just a year, that’s a year of phonics learning and basic math skills that they’re not doing. There are students in fifth grade who still don’t have the basics, but with our current promotion system, they’re just passed on.”
Imani’s own privilege isn’t lost on her. She didn’t have much money, but the guidance and affirmation she received from her family made the difference.
“My brother, 21 years older than me, told me I’m doing something he always wanted to do.” Imani feels blessed to have been raised in a household that stressed the importance of education, a belief system that guided her to PVAMU. Now, she wants to help future students have the same opportunity to do better. “It takes a special person to work with the smaller children.”
While youth today have many post-high school options, Imani believes college has something for everybody. “It’s a different refinement that comes from college. It’s not just academics; it’s social skills, something as simple as how to write an email, speak to somebody professionally, or elevate your diction to fit into different spaces. I want future generations to know that knowledge is power.”
With a bachelor's degree in education and a concentration in early childhood through 6th-grade instruction, Imani, who plans to start her master’s in education this fall while she teaches second grade, is as sure as ever that attending PVAMU was the right decision.
“I would definitely recommend PV for other first-generation students because the campus is so welcoming. It is a sense of community; it’s a family. We may fuss and fight, but at the end of the day, we are all Panthers.
“And we’re proud to say we graduated from Prairie View A&M.”
Imani Titus, Spring Class of 2024
Prairie View A&M University’s 142nd Spring Commencement Convocation will be held between three ceremonies on May 10-11.
29% of undergraduate candidates for Spring 2024 identified themselves as first-generation college students.
