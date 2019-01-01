In celebration of Women’s History Month, Prairie View A&M University honors four extraordinary women whose dedication to education has not only transformed “The Hill” but has also inspired countless generations of students. Each of these women has spent decades breaking barriers, leading with excellence, and shaping the future of their fields. From mathematics and architecture to medical academia and agricultural research, their commitment to nurturing minds and empowering others is a living legacy that continues to thrive today.
In their own words, they share their journeys, challenges, and triumphs—stories that embody the 2025 national Women’s History Month theme, Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations. Their stories are a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and the profound impact one can have on the world.
Dr. Laurette Blakey Foster has dedicated nearly five decades to shaping the future of Prairie View A&M University. With an unwavering passion for education, she has not only mentored students but also championed faculty development across disciplines. Her journey began as a mathematics educator, where her ability to make complex concepts accessible inspired generations of students. As the first female executive director of the HBCU Faculty Development Network, Dr. Foster expanded her influence, helping faculty thrive across the nation. This professor’s legacy at Prairie View A&M is marked by transformative leadership, empowering both students and educators to reach their fullest potential.
I never imagined I would become a teacher. In fact, I had no interest in it at all—until two of my advisors in graduate school asked me to work with undergraduate students and present my methods at a national conference. Standing in front of that room, sharing what I knew, something clicked. Teaching wasn't just about explaining concepts; it was about guiding students to discover their own abilities. That moment set me on a path that would lead me to Prairie View A&M University, where I have spent the last 48 years helping students realize their potential.
Mathematics became a passion for me early on. I was fortunate to attend a laboratory school on the campus of an HBCU, where Dr. Reuben McDaniel, a mathematician and the Dean of Arts and Sciences, would visit our school every month. He made you believe you could walk on water with mathematics. That influence shaped me, and it is why I have dedicated my career to helping students succeed in this field.
My journey at PVAMU began with an interview for a position in the Freshman Studies Mathematics Program after I earned a B.S. in Mathematics and an M.Ed. in Mathematics Education from Virginia State College (now University), followed by an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction/Mathematics Education from the University of Houston. I knew nothing about the Prairie View at the time, but as soon as I arrived, I felt something special. It was an environment that reminded me of home—an extended family where students reminded me of myself, where I saw so much potential. That feeling never left. I remain deeply connected to my former students. I hear from them regularly—some have gone on to earn Ph.D.s, others are excelling in their fields, and now, I’m even teaching their children. That continuity, that impact, is what makes the years so rewarding.
Though I am not currently teaching a specific math class, my door is always open to students who need help or simply want to learn more. My focus now is on faculty development, ensuring that professors across disciplines have the tools they need to enhance their instruction. Through my work with the Center for Teaching Excellence and as the first female Executive Director of the HBCU Faculty Development Network, I have had the privilege of sharing best practices with educators across the country. Our students deserve an education that prepares them for the world, and I am committed to making sure they get it.
One of the most powerful lessons I teach—whether in a classroom or through faculty development—is that mathematics is more than a subject. It’s a way of thinking. I always tell my students that solving an algebra problem isn’t just about numbers; it’s about learning how to approach any challenge strategically. When they begin to see math as a tool for problem-solving in their own lives and careers, that’s when the real learning happens.
After 48 years, I still love seeing that moment when a student realizes they are capable of more than they ever believed possible. That’s why I teach. That’s why I keep going.
For more than four decades, Quyen M. Huynh ’86 ’89 has been a force at Prairie View A&M University, dedicating her career to shaping future scholars. As a Clinical Assistant Professor and Assistant Director of the Undergraduate Medical Academy, she continues to lead with excellence and service—qualities that were forged in her own remarkable journey. As the first in her family to pursue higher education, Mrs. Huynh defied odds, earning her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in just three years, followed by a Master of Science in Mathematics. Her journey is a testament not only to her unyielding perseverance but also to the belief that education is the key to breaking barriers, changing futures, and building legacies that last.
I am Quyen M. Huynh, a proud alumna and longtime faculty member of Prairie View A&M University. My journey to this moment has been shaped by resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in the power of education.
I was born in South Vietnam, where my father, a scholar and philanthropist, taught me that knowledge is the most valuable asset one can possess. Before the 1975 political regime change, he worked as the Co-President and CFO of a privately owned bank. After the regime change, we lost everything—property, wealth, and status—but his knowledge remained, an irreplaceable treasure.
At 15, I embarked on a perilous journey to the United States alone, traveling on a small fishing boat with strangers and spending two days stranded at sea until we were rescued. After being sent to a refugee camp in Indonesia for a year, I was sponsored to Houston by my uncle, who had fled before the fall of Saigon. During this time, my family’s situation worsened. I put my education on hold and worked multiple jobs to support their immigration, sacrificing my academic goals to ensure they had a chance at a better life.
In 1992, just before my family could reunite with me, my father passed away from a massive stroke. This was one of the most painful moments of my life. Nine months later, my mother and siblings finally joined me in Houston.
Education had always been my path to a better life, and I knew it would be key to my success in the United States. I pursued my studies with relentless determination, earning two degrees from Prairie View A&M University. I was deeply inspired by the remarkable women of PVAMU, including Dr. E.E. Thornton and Dr. E. Joahanne Thomas-Smith, whose mentorship and leadership fueled my passion for teaching.
I began my academic career as a faculty member in Mathematics, where I had the privilege of teaching and tutoring countless students who later found success in their fields. Today, as the Assistant Director of UMA, I support pre-medical, pre-dental, pre-veterinary, and pre-pharmacy students as they work toward becoming healthcare professionals.
I am also the proud mother of Dr. Oscar H. Nguyen, a PVAMU and UMA alumnus, who now practices pediatric medicine in Arkansas. Seeing him continue the legacy of excellence and service fills me with immense pride.
My journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, education, and sacrifice. I carry forward my father’s legacy of resilience and knowledge. Education has shaped my life, and I hope my story inspires others to embrace learning, overcome challenges, and use knowledge to transform their futures.
My role at PVAMU is more than a profession—it is a calling. I strive to instill in my students the same powerful lesson my father taught me: education is not just a means to success; it is an irreplaceable treasure that no one can take away.
Dr. Ikhlas Sabouni has spent 35 years at Prairie View A&M University, breaking barriers and shaping the future of architecture education. She began as the only female faculty member in the College of Engineering and Architecture and went on to achieve numerous historic firsts. She became the first female Dean of Architecture, not only at PVAMU but in Texas, among the state’s eight programs. She was also the first TAMUS Regents' Professor at PVAMU and made history as the first female Chancellor—and the third overall—of the National Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture College of Distinguished Professors. Through her leadership and dedication, she has paved the way for future generations, proving that perseverance and passion can transform both individuals and institutions.
My journey in architecture began with a passion for drawing and design. As a child, I was fascinated by how spaces were created, shaped, and brought to life. Watching my older cousin study architecture deepened my interest, and I knew early on that I wanted to pursue a career in the field.
Born in Syria and raised in Kuwait, I followed in my father’s footsteps—he was a science faculty member. I was further inspired by my two brothers, both of whom earned Ph.D. degrees. Their journeys motivated me to pursue higher education, and I went on to earn both a Master of Architecture and a Doctorate from Rice University.
I was drawn to Prairie View A&M University because of its potential to make a lasting impact. When I first visited campus for an assistant professor position, I was welcomed by an inspiring community of students eager to learn and succeed. The energy, the ambition, and the commitment to excellence convinced me that this was where I belonged. Thirty-five years later, my passion remains unwavering—fueled by the students I teach and mentor. Their dedication to enhancing the built environment and serving their communities motivates me every day.
At PVAMU, I have had the privilege of shaping future architects, community developers, and designers. I currently teach Community Development courses, engaging students in hands-on, interactive learning that challenges them to think critically, solve problems creatively, and develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges. I believe design-based learning, combined with collaboration, prepares our graduates for success in their careers.
For those who look up to me, my advice is simple: Love what you do, strive for excellence, and seek out mentors who inspire and challenge you. Dedicate yourself fully to your craft, set ambitious goals, and success will follow. Recognition comes not from seeking rewards but from doing your best work with passion and purpose.
I am deeply grateful to PVAMU for the opportunity to teach, lead, and contribute to the success of our students. Watching them grow, innovate, and become leaders in their fields affirms what we stand for—that Prairie View A&M University truly does Produce Productive People.
For 30 years, Dr. Laura Carson ‘88 has advanced research, mentorship, and student opportunities at Prairie View A&M University. A PVAMU alumna and now a Research Professor and Assistant Director for the Cooperative Agriculture Research Center, she has played a pivotal role in securing research funding, building undergraduate research programs, and guiding students toward careers in science. Named one of America’s “most inspiring Black scientists,” she remains committed to shaping the next generation of researchers, showing them that discovery is not just a process—it’s a lifelong pursuit.
My love for chemistry began in high school. My teacher had plastic insects and spider webs in the classroom, with gadgets on lab tables that caught my attention. Additionally, I was fascinated by mixing clear liquids and watching them change color or bubble. It was hands-on learning—I could see the results with my own eyes. At the time, I never imagined I would one day be teaching and mentoring students in scientific research.
I first came to Prairie View A&M University as a student-athlete, visiting with the Alcorn State University Women’s Basketball team. I returned as a graduate student and met the Chemistry faculty, including my research mentor, Dr. Vasant Doctor, and the Department Head, Dr. John Williams. The environment felt caring, uplifting, and supportive. After completing my Ph.D., an opportunity arose, and 30 years later, I am still here, continuing to support students as I was supported.
Early in my career, I teamed up with Dr. Gloria Regisford in the PVAMU Biology Department to create opportunities for students to engage in real, hypothesis-driven, laboratory-based research. We secured funding from the USDA, NSF, and NIH, which opened doors for students—not just to work in the lab but to present their findings at professional conferences. For many, it was their first time realizing they could be game changers in the research community, introducing them to careers they had never considered.
Today, I love showing students how science connects to everyday life. Agriculture is an applied science, drawing from biology, chemistry, physics, public health, and engineering. In my course, the Undergraduate Research Experiential Learning Course, my students don’t just study theories—they apply them. They don’t just sit in lectures; they engage in research. They interview scientists, find research projects, and take their first steps into the scientific community. Some even continue their research projects with hopes of becoming co-authors in peer-reviewed publications.
I am grateful to Dr. Gerard D’Souza, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, along with Dr. Erdogan Memili, Executive Associate Director for CARC, and the CAFNR leadership team for supporting the development and implementation of this course. Research shows that students who engage in hands-on projects gain confidence, teamwork skills, and a greater likelihood of completing their degrees.
In short, research is an ongoing process—a pursuit of answers that leads to new questions, discoveries, and breakthroughs. It’s how we solve problems, shape the future, and ensure sustainability.
I want students to understand that engaging in research is an option—and a powerful one.
Prairie View A&M University acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of individuals from all backgrounds, recognizing their impact on history and society.
This story is a part of the Excellence Lives Here series led by the Office for Marketing and Communications at Prairie View A&M University.
Credits
Story by Marchita Shilo
Creative by Ashley Albee, Liz Faublas‑Wallace, James Fountain, Jr., Jordan Guidry, Nicholas Hunt '16, Tyrell Irby '15