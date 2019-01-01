I never imagined I would become a teacher. In fact, I had no interest in it at all—until two of my advisors in graduate school asked me to work with undergraduate students and present my methods at a national conference. Standing in front of that room, sharing what I knew, something clicked. Teaching wasn't just about explaining concepts; it was about guiding students to discover their own abilities. That moment set me on a path that would lead me to Prairie View A&M University, where I have spent the last 48 years helping students realize their potential.

Mathematics became a passion for me early on. I was fortunate to attend a laboratory school on the campus of an HBCU, where Dr. Reuben McDaniel, a mathematician and the Dean of Arts and Sciences, would visit our school every month. He made you believe you could walk on water with mathematics. That influence shaped me, and it is why I have dedicated my career to helping students succeed in this field.

My journey at PVAMU began with an interview for a position in the Freshman Studies Mathematics Program after I earned a B.S. in Mathematics and an M.Ed. in Mathematics Education from Virginia State College (now University), followed by an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction/Mathematics Education from the University of Houston. I knew nothing about the Prairie View at the time, but as soon as I arrived, I felt something special. It was an environment that reminded me of home—an extended family where students reminded me of myself, where I saw so much potential. That feeling never left. I remain deeply connected to my former students. I hear from them regularly—some have gone on to earn Ph.D.s, others are excelling in their fields, and now, I’m even teaching their children. That continuity, that impact, is what makes the years so rewarding.

Though I am not currently teaching a specific math class, my door is always open to students who need help or simply want to learn more. My focus now is on faculty development, ensuring that professors across disciplines have the tools they need to enhance their instruction. Through my work with the Center for Teaching Excellence and as the first female Executive Director of the HBCU Faculty Development Network, I have had the privilege of sharing best practices with educators across the country. Our students deserve an education that prepares them for the world, and I am committed to making sure they get it.

One of the most powerful lessons I teach—whether in a classroom or through faculty development—is that mathematics is more than a subject. It’s a way of thinking. I always tell my students that solving an algebra problem isn’t just about numbers; it’s about learning how to approach any challenge strategically. When they begin to see math as a tool for problem-solving in their own lives and careers, that’s when the real learning happens.

After 48 years, I still love seeing that moment when a student realizes they are capable of more than they ever believed possible. That’s why I teach. That’s why I keep going.