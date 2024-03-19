In Photos: Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande’s Inauguration as PVAMU’s Ninth President
Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande was celebrated as Prairie View A&M University’s ninth president during a series of events beginning March 19, 2024. Hundreds descended upon “The Hill” to partake in this significant era in the University’s history.
What was already a historic occasion marking Dr. LeGrande’s formal installation as only the second woman in a lineage of brave leaders to hold the title of PVAMU President, the week of events kicked off with yet another stroke of history.
PVAMU became the 33rd recipient of the Toni Morrison Society’s worldwide project, A Bench by the Road. The PVAMU Toni Morrison Writing Program obtained the monument by submitting an application that highlighted the historical importance of Matthew Gaines and William H. Holland, two nineteenth-century Texas State legislators who were instrumental in the establishment of Prairie View A&M University.
“The Toni Morrison Bench marks our significant and impactful history while also shining a bright light on the transformative power of this place: Prairie View A&M University.” -President LeGrande
Hundreds of years of service, collectively, were celebrated for over 400 PVAMU retirees during the Retiree Luncheon.
“As retirees from PVAMU, your talents played a vital role in the growth, success and prosperity of this University. Excellence lives at PVAMU due to the seeds you planted during your time here.” - President LeGrande
“Be you, be joyful, and be great” were the guiding words to students from Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, superintendent of Aldine ISD and speaker for PVAMU’s 2024 Founders’ Day and Honors Recognition Convocation.
Along with paying tribute to PVAMU’s founders, 5,560 students were recognized for their academic success during the event.
