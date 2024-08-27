2024: THE PLAYBACK
2024 was a year to remember at Prairie View A&M University—one filled with hits that struck all the right chords. It was marked by groundbreaking achievements, inspiring milestones and transformative initiatives. From welcoming record-breaking numbers in enrollment and doctoral graduates to unveiling innovative spaces like the Solar Lab, and celebrating remarkable faculty, staff and students, every moment reflected the University’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Let’s rewind the track and savor the highlights that made 2024 unforgettable.
PVAMU’s fourth TED Talk, “Living in Color,” struck an inspiring chord with a global audience. The talk shared a powerful idea: “To live in color means to move through moments, challenges, decisions, and goals with a childlike presence”—a reminder to approach life’s journey with curiosity and intention.
PV Nation kept the energy alive, voting tirelessly for five weeks in The Home Depot’s nationwide Retool Your School contest among 42 HBCUs. The effort paid off as PVAMU hit a high note, landing in sixth place and earning a $50,000 prize. This award will be used to enhance the Holland and Gaines Student Park.
"A Bench by the Road" is now part of the University's beautiful campus. The PVAMU Toni Morrison Writing Program obtained the monument by submitting an application highlighting the historical importance of Matthew Gaines and William H. Holland, two nineteenth-century Texas State legislators who were instrumental in establishing PVAMU. Like a timeless melody, their contributions resonate across generations.
Faculty and staff hit all the right melodies this year, making waves locally, nationally, and internationally. From earning spots in top academies and securing major research grants to joining influential boards, their achievements highlight Prairie View A&M’s growing impact and commitment to advancing knowledge and community well-being on every level.
There is not enough room in this space to capture all the remarkable achievements of Prairie View A&M’s students this year. From national honors as White House HBCU Scholars and Jonas Scholars to thrilling wins, they’ve made us proud at every turn.
Leadership at Prairie View A&M University saw dynamic changes this year, with several key appointments. Dr. Aashir Nasim was named Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, while Dr. Michael L. McFrazier transitioned into the newly created role of Senior Vice President for Strategy and Transformation. Jeff Shaw joined as Vice President for University Advancement, Edward Willis was appointed Vice President of Student Affairs, and Dr. Kareem Jordan was welcomed as the new Dean of the College of Juvenile Justice.
Positioned on the northwest side of campus, the new Solar Lab hits a crescendo in innovation, offering faculty and students the perfect space to study the power of solar energy. Equipped with cutting-edge tools like communication systems, semiconductor materials, 3D tracking systems, solid-state systems and power security systems, this lab sets the stage for groundbreaking research and discovery.
PVAMU was named the top HBCU in Texas in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.
The University was also named a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader, and it earned a global award for its international education, among a host of other awards.
Sixteen proud Panthers walked across the stage at the 113th Summer Commencement, earning their doctorates. This milestone was particularly significant as it included the inaugural cohort of the Doctor of Business Administration Program, which launched in 2021.
PVAMU achieved unprecedented enrollment during the fall 2024 semester, reaching 9,893 students, surpassing the previous high of 9,516 set in 2018. University officials largely credit this significant increase to the new PV Cares initiative, which provides key support to undergraduate and graduate students.
“As part of PV Cares, every student at PVAMU has been assigned a Care Team that supports them throughout their matriculation,” said Dr. Sarina Willis, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success. “It helps solidify our commitment to excellence and strategically enhances our commitment to student success.”
PV Cares offers a sweet spot of services for students, including professional academic advising, career coaching, and financial counseling for undergraduates and financial counseling for graduate students.
PVAMU secured incredible grants, including an $8 million boost for AI and big data research, new partnerships with NASA, bp America and Shell, and the launch of the Blackstone LaunchPad, to name a few. These ventures are unlocking harmonic possibilities across campus that impact the world.
“As we look to the future, we are mindful of the challenges and changes facing higher education, emphasizing the need for our University to be nimble, innovative, and responsive to a shifting landscape. We look to the future of this University over the next 10 years through the lens of our newly developed strategic plan – PVAMU 2035: Journey to Eminence,” said President Tomikia P. LeGrande.
Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande was inaugurated as PVAMU’s Ninth President.
“My vision for Prairie View A&M University is eminence,” Dr. LeGrande said during her investiture ceremony. “Prairie View A&M will be a premier research-intensive public HBCU that serves as a national model for student success.”
Her leadership marks the opening of a new movement, where each step forward adds to the growing harmony of PVAMU’s future success. Let’s keep the rhythm strong.
As a bonus, PVAMU’s Marketing and Communications team orchestrated a fresh, more visual and dynamic approach to storytelling this year, bringing the University’s vibrant community and achievements to life in new ways. This exciting shift rounds out a year filled with milestones, setting the stage for even more memorable stories to come.
This story is a part of the Excellence Lives Here series led by the Office for Marketing and Communications at Prairie View A&M University.
